Markeith Loyd murder trial postponed due to coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Convicted killer Markeith Loyd’s murder trial in the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a judge order issued Monday.

Judge Leticia J. Marques canceled the pre-trial and jury trial, which were scheduled for March 30 and May 1, respectively.

“Once the limited trial court proceedings ban has been lifted and court may be rescheduled, an order resetting pre-trial and jury trial will be issued," Marques said.

Loyd was convicted last year of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. He’s accused of gunning down Clayton in 2017 outside an Orange County Walmart during a manhunt. Loyd’s attorneys have said that they plan to argue Loyd was insane when she shot Clayton.

As of Monday morning, more than 1,100 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Florida, prompting a curfew in Orange County and the statewide closure of restaurant dining.