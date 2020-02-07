Markeith Loyd attorneys seek more time to prepare for Debra Clayton murder trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Attorneys for convicted murderer Markeith Loyd are expected to be back in an Orange County courtroom Friday.

The hearing comes after a judge ruled that prosecutors will not be allowed to talk about the murder of Loyd’s pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, when he goes to trial for a second time.

Loyd’s trial in connection with the slaying of Orlando police Sgt. Debra Clayton is expected to begin May 1. He’s accused of fatally shooting Clayton as she tried to arrest him outside a Walmart on John Young Parkway on Jan. 9, 2017, weeks after he fatally shot Dixon.

Loyd’s attorneys are asking the judge for more time to prepare for the trial.

A jury found Loyd guilty in the Dixon case in October and recommended that he be sentenced to life in prison.

If found guilty in his next trial, Loyd could face the death penalty.

Loyd’s attorney, Terry Lenamon, said that he could possibly use an insanity defense in the upcoming trial. He has until March 2 to file that notice or notify the state of any other possible mental health defense.

