Judge wants to seat a jury ASAP in Markeith Loyd trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's been nearly two weeks since jury selection began in Markeith Loyd's first murder trial and now, the judge is pushing for opening statements to begin as soon as possible.

Since the process began Sept. 27, more than 700 potential jurors have been questioned. Several of those people had to be excused because they admitted they couldn't remain fair as they hear evidence about the shooting death of Sade Dixon, Loyd's pregnant ex-girlfriend, or because they knew too much about the high-profile case.

Dozens of potential jurors were questioned Thursday morning as attorneys try to find unbiased jurors but it's still unclear how much longer jury selection will take even as Judge Leticia Marques says she wants opening statements to begin this week.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting Dixon during an argument in December 2016. Authorities said he then killed Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton weeks later as she tried to arrest him outside a John Young Parkway Walmart.

He'll face a second trial next year in connection with Clayton's death.

He's claiming self-defense in both cases.

