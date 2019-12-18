Markeith Loyd to appear in court to discuss witnesses in upcoming trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Markeith Loyd will appear in court Wednesday afternoon during a hearing pertaining to witnesses and evidence that will be presented during his upcoming trial.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

According to court documents, a motion the state filed to compel filing of a notice of insanity or another mental health defense will also be discussed during the hearing.

Loyd’s trial in connection with the death of Orlando police Sgt. Debra Clayton is expected to begin May 1, 2020. He’s accused of fatally shooting Clayton as she tried to arrest him outside a John Young Parkway Walmart on Jan. 9, 2017, weeks after he fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Loyd’s attorney, Terry Lenamon, said that he plans to present a mental health defense during the Clayton trial.

“We’re going to have to tell the truth. The truth of this case is going to be part of the mitigating factors of a defense,” Lenamon said in October. “He’s got mental health disorders. They’re significant.”

A jury found Loyd guilty in the Dixon case in October and recommended that he be sentenced to life in prison.

He has filed an appeal.

If convicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with Clayton’s death, Loyd could face the death penalty.