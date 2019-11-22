ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Markeith Loyd was kicked out of a courtroom Thursday and video shows him yelling curse words at the judge.

Loyd was at a hearing to address a count in the Sade Dixon murder trial.

Prosecutors have decided not to prosecute him on a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.

Jury recommends life in prison for Markeith Loyd for slaying of pregnant ex-girlfriend

A jury recommended life in prison for Loyd for killing Dixon in 2016.

It was announced at the hearing, Loyd’s trial for the murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton is scheduled for May 4.

Witness describes moments after OPD officer was fatally shot

Loyd is accused of killing Clayton in 2017.

He could face the death penalty if he is convicted in the case.