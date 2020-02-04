Attorneys can’t talk about Sade Dixon case in Markeith Loyd’s next trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A judge has ruled attorneys can’t talk about the Sade Dixon case in Markeith Lloyd’s next trial.

Loyd is accused of killing Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

She was fatally shot while trying to take Loyd into custody, investigators said.

In Oct. 2019, Loyd was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

If found guilty in the next trial, Loyd could face the death penalty.

The trial starts on May 1.

A hearing for the trial is set for Friday.