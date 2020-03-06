Markeith Loyd back in court as attorneys plan to use insanity defense

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Convicted killer Mrkeith Loyd is expected to be back in an Orange County courtroom Friday.

The hearing comes days after Loyd’s attorneys said they planned to use an insanity defense during his trial for the murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton. Loyd is accused of killing Clayton in 2017.

Court documents claim Loyd suffered from a mental infirmity and because of his condition did not know what he was doing or its consequences, or although he knew what he was doing and its consequences, he did not know it was wrong.

The defense is also asking for police body camera videos that show the moments before Loyd’s interrogation with investigators.

Friday's hearing is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.