Osceola County 17-year-old boy reported missing, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office issued a mission child alert for 17-year-old Rayden Augustine Mootoosammy Friday evening.

Mootoosammy was last seen Thursday afternoon at his home on Country Club Court in Kissimmee, according to deputies.

The teen was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and yellow Nike shoes. He currently has stitches in his upper lip and usually wears two cross earrings in his left and right ears, according to the sheriff’s office alert.

Anyone with information about Mootoosammy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222.