Video shows SUV in area moments before fatal Osceola County shooting

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies have released new video they hope will help lead to an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in the Four Corners area last month.

Records show 62-year-old Anthony Williams and another person were walking on Westside Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 when they were approached by a 2018-2021 black Chevrolet Equinox with several men inside wearing dark clothing.

[TRENDING: Police fire pepper balls at Fla. spring breakers | Buc-ee’s opens in Daytona Beach | Data: AstraZeneca effective for all ages]

Ad

A man wearing a ski mask exited the vehicle and displayed a handgun so Williams and the other victim started running as the Equinox chased after them and one of the occupants fired at them, according to the report.

Williams was shot and died as a result of his injuries.

Deputies previously released photos of the SUV and on Monday, they released surveillance video that shows the SUV in the area minutes before the shooting.

The video shows the Equinox pull up outside of a house and then a person gets out and attempts to enter a parked vehicle, records show.

The person then walks back over to the SUV, gets inside and the vehicle drives off seconds later.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS to remain anonymous.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.