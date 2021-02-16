Man hit and killed by SUV on Goldenrod Road in Orange County

A man was hit and killed by an SUV in the area of Goldenrod Road and Barksdale Drive around 9:25 p.m. on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the SUV was heading northbound on Goldenrod Road.

A 52-year-old man was attempting to cross Goldenrod Road in an area that was not labeled as a crosswalk or an intersection, according to FHP.

Troopers said a 65-year-old man was sitting on the curb of Goldenrod Road on the east shoulder.

The 65-year-old man’s feet were resting in the northbound travel lane, according to troopers.

Investigators said the front of the SUV hit the 52-year-old man and traveled off onto the east shoulder and hit the 65-year-old man.

The SUV would then hit a power pole, according to investigators.

FHP said the 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 65-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.