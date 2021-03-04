59ºF

Man hit and killed by SUV while crossing street in northwest Orange County

Name of man has not been released at this time

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hit and killed by an SUV while crossing the street in northwest Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a 22-year-old Kissimmee woman was driving the SUV southbound on Orange Blossom Trail in the area of Dudley Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A man was walking across Orange Blossom Trail when he was hit by the SUV.

The victim later died at a local hospital, according to FHP.

Investigators said troopers are still attempting to make a positive identification of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation.

