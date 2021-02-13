Osceola deputies release photos of SUV involved in fatal shooting

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the SUV involved in a fatal shooting on Feb. 2.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the SUV involved in a fatal shooting on Feb. 2.

Deputies said they received a shots fired call around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Westside Boulevard and Monaco Boulevard.

This is near the Four Corners area.

The sheriff’s office said the two victims of the attack were walking to their vacation rental when they were approached by a black Chevrolet Equinox SUV with several men wearing masks.

Deputies said one of the men exited the SUV and showed the victims a handgun.

The victims ran away and were chased by the SUV when several shots were fired at them, according to deputies.

Investigators said 62-year-old Anthony Williams was shot as the SUV left the scene.

Williams was rushed to a local hospital and would later die from his gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222.

Deputies said if a tip leads to an arrest of the shooters you may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.