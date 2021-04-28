Orange County deputies locate missing man with mental capacity of a child

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: Joseph Herrera was found safe on Wednesday.

Original story below:

Orange County deputies say they’re concerned for a man who has the mental capacity of a child and hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Joseph Herrera, 56, was last seen walking near near Raeford Road wearing a white striped shirt and black shorts.

Deputies said they’re concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 407-836-4357.