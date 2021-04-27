UPDATE: Clermont woman found after being reported missing

Sommer Marders was last seen April 26 around 1 a.m.

CLERMONT, Fla. – A 26-year-old woman last seen leaving a downtown Orlando bar two nights ago has been found safe.

Clermont police issued a missing person alert Tuesday afternoon for Sommer Marders, 26, of Clermont. Investigators announced a short time later she had been found in good health.

Police said she was last seen Monday around 1 a.m. at the Sly Fox Pub at 63 North Orange Ave.

Friends of Marders’ said she told them she was leaving the bar with her boyfriend. Police said Marders left with him in an unknown vehicle and left all her personal belongings in another friend’s vehicle.