Orlando police searching for missing endangered 40-year-old man

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing endangered 40-year-old man.

Police said Keith Bernard Scott was last seen around 4:13 p.m. on the 1800 block of Mercy Drive.

He was last seen wearing a blue jogging sweatshirt and pants, according to police.

Officers said he suffers from a variety of mental health disorders.

He lives in a group home in Clermont and is considered an endangered missing person.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Scott is asked to call police at 321-235-5300.