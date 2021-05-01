Volusia deputies seize fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine targeting ‘high-crime’ areas

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Sixteen people were arrested over a couple of days in a series of drug busts that resulted in fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine and more being seized by Volusia County deputies.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said it has been targeting high-crime areas in DeLand and Deltona that was “prompted by violent crime, including two recent homicides.”

The sheriff’s office seized the following over a couple of days in ongoing investigations:

- 47 grams of fentanyl

- 2.7 grams of heroin

- 5.1 grams of methamphetamine

- 14 grams of crack cocaine

