Orlando police seize fentanyl, meth, cocaine and cash during drug busts

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say they seized 2 grams of fentanyl, 24 grams of cocaine, 7 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of MDMA plus marijuana, pills and cash during a recent series of drug busts.

The busts and the five subsequent arrests were conducted by the Orlando Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division’s Overdose Investigative Unit with the goal of getting drugs off the streets and preventing overdose deaths.

All three undercover operations were conducted within a one-week period.

The first happened March 30 when a detective contacted Raymond Hudson, who agreed to sell $700 worth of fentanyl and $250 worth of cocaine, according to the affidavit.

Records show Hudson had Denzel Anthony Campbell Josephs drive him to the pre-determined location to make the deal. They were both arrested.

Police said they searched the vehicle and found 10 grams of cocaine in a prescription pill bottle, 13 grams of cocaine in a yellow plastic bag, 7 grams of meth and 23 grams of marijuana.

Hudson was also found to have $2,727 in his wallet, which was also seized, according to the report.

Records show Hudson claimed he purchased fake drugs online and planned to sell them for a profit, half of which he planned to give to Josephs in exchange for driving him.

Hudson is facing charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, selling fentanyl, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and possession of methamphetamine.

Josephs’ charges weren’t listed. He said he didn’t know Hudson was selling drugs and was giving him a ride in exchange for gas money, records show. He said when he saw undercover detectives, “I thought I was going to get robbed.”

The next day, police said they contacted a dealer to buy $100 worth of fentanyl and $50 worth of cocaine.

Detectives went to the pre-determined location and as a black Honda pulled up, they got a call from the dealer saying that the man and woman in the Honda had the drugs, according to the affidavit.

The driver, Michael Anthony Berrios Ortiz, and the passenger, Katrina Beal, both said that an unknown man offered to give them drugs if they delivered the fentanyl and cocaine, records show.

They are both facing charges of selling fentanyl and possession of cocaine with intent to sell.

The third and final bust happened Thursday when an undercover detective contacted Ulysses Delgado to purchase $120 worth of fentanyl and $30 worth of MDMA, records show.

Police said they arrested Delgado when he showed up to make the deal and they searched his car and found 1 gram of fentanyl, 2 grams of MDMA, 116 green alprazolam bars, 78.5 blue alprazolam bars and 13 grams of cannabis.

Delgado was arrested on charges of selling fentanyl, possession of MDMA, possession of alprazolam with intent to sell and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Police ask that anyone who has information about illegal activity call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.