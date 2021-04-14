Fentanyl, cocaine seized during Daytona Beach drug bust

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police say they made five arrests and seized dangerous drugs during a bust at a home near Tuscawilla Park on Tuesday.

Records show the Daytona Beach Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing unit went to a home on Live Oak Avenue to execute a search warrant that was granted earlier that same morning.

Once inside, police said they found 5.5 grams of fentanyl, 2.1 grams of cocaine, syringes, digital scales, glass smoking pipes and more.

Five people who live at the home were taken into custody on trafficking in fentanyl and other charges, according to a news release.

The suspects were identified as William Belden, Sheldon Campbell, Wayman Hunt, Carrie Rayburn and John Taylor.