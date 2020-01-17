Marion investigators arrest 7 in drug bust titled Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Seven people were arrested during operation “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag,” according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said they worked on the operation with:

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Dunnellon Police Department

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office

DEA

ATF

Investigators conducted search warrants on seven properties known to be associated with suspected drug trafficker James Brown, according to OPD.

The investigation took several months.

Officers said after Brown was taken into custody after a traffic stop SWAT Teams secured locations to search.

Investigators said search warrants were served at four residences, two storage units, and one business.

Authorities said they made arrests at four of the locations.

“These operations were part of an on-going effort to apprehend individuals and organized networks responsible for the importation, manufacture, and distribution of heroin and other illicit drugs within our community,” UDEST Director, Captain Corey M. Taylor said.

More than 120 investigators worked on the operation, according to police.

James Brown, 51, is facing charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of MDMA with intent to sell, possession of alprazolam with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, owning a place for manufacturing heroin, owning a place for manufacturing of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tavaris Rembert, Gregory Smith, Jazmin Brown, Diamond Demmings, Ronald Green, and Chardonnay Moore were also arrested during the operation.

Police said the following items were seized during the operation: