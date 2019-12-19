Sounds of dog’s whimpers leads to drug bust, $125,000 in cash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County sheriff’s deputies discovered a large amount of drugs and cash inside a home after receiving calls about an apparent injured animal.

According to an arrest report OCSO was responding to an animal cruelty call after people nearby called 911 after hearing sounds of a dog crying as if it was being hurt.

Deputies said the caller stated that this was the second time they had to call authorities after what sounded like someone beating a dog and hearing it whine as if it was injured.

According to the report, deputies arrived at Victoria Place Apartments and spoke with Jose Luis Diaz, 25, about the possibly injured animal.

On 12/17/2019, OCSO responded to an animal cruelty call after someone heard sounds of a dog being hurt. While doing a safety sweep of the apartment to make sure an injured dog wasn’t inside (suspect said dog was with family) deputies found drugs and $125,000 in cash! pic.twitter.com/7OV5qpnpIP — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 19, 2019

When deputies questioned Diaz, he said he had dropped the dog off with a family member and wasn’t comfortable allowing the deputy inside the apartment, the report said.

According to officials, as deputies did a safety sweep throughout the apartment, to make sure an injured animal wasn’t inside, deputies found drugs and $125,000 in cash.

After securing a search warrant, deputies discovered large jars of marijuana weighing over 20 grams, sheets of hash as well as scales, glass jars and other items they believe were used to distribute the drugs.

Diaz was arrested and charged with possession of hashish with intent to sell, possession of cannabis with intent to sell, possession of cannabis over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.