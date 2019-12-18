Video: Florida man was determined to steal bottle of Pepsi, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A determined Florida man nearly broke down a convenience store door so he could get away with a stolen bottle of Pepsi, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies posted video of 49-year-old Gabriel Tillman at a Citgo on Highway 60 in Mulberry on Dec. 12.

The video shows him casually walking into the store, pulling the bottle from a plastic wrap and making a beeline for the door. He might have made a smooth exit at that point if the cashier hadn’t noticed what we was doing and locked the door, according to authorities.

Tillman pushed the door normally at first then opted to press his entire body weight up against it. Then video shows him pulling it a few times before he grabs a nearby fire extinguisher and repeatedly smashes the glass.

The resulting impact broke the fire extinguisher so rather than let Tillman cause further damage, the cashier unlocked the door, the department said.

Deputies said Tillman got away but was found about two blocks away with the pilfered Pepsi still in his hand.

He’s facing charges of grand theft, petit theft and criminal mischief.

