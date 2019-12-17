Florida man drinks 2 bottles of liquor after train hits his car, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Florida man said he was so scared after he watched a train hit his vehicle that he pulled two bottles of liquor from the wreckage and drank them at the crash scene, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Authorities said the crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at Palm Avenue and South Street.

The driver, 43-year-old Danny Lee Wyatt, said he was driving home from a liquor store when he missed the turn for his street and got stuck on the tracks as the train was coming, records show.

Wyatt tried to flag down the train’s engineer, but when he realized the locomotive wasn’t going to stop, he got out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

After the crash, Wyatt reached into his Kia Rio and grabbed a few things, including two liquor bottles, which he said he immediately drank because he was so scared, the report said.

Police said Wyatt went home after that but then returned later to speak with officers.

Records show Wyatt smelled of alcohol but was cooperative and polite even though he was upset and crying at points.

Wyatt failed a field sobriety test but refused to supply a breath sample for a blood alcohol test, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested on charges of DUI - third offense within 10 years and refusal to submit to a DUI test after a license has been suspended.