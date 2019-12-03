Leesburg woman charged with DUI manslaughter in deadly pedestrian crash

LEESBURG, Fla. – Lake County deputies have arrested a 64-year-old woman in connection with a March crash involving two pedestrians.

Investigators say Norma McDuffle was driving the 2000 Saturn coupe that crashed into Jo Ann Taylor and June Griffin March 22.

A crash report states Taylor was crossing Pine Street by Knott Street when she was hit by a 2006 Honda sedan. The 60-year-old was knocked to the ground. Witnesses rushed to help as she sat in the roadway, waiting for authorities to arrive.

After the initial crash, investigators say McDuffle crashed with Taylor and 64-year-old Griffin, according to Leesburg Police.

Taylor was pronounced dead on the scene. Griffin was taken to a hospital for treatment, her condition is unknown at this time.

McDuffle is now facing a DUI manslaughter charge. She’s also charged with possession of cannabis and DUI impairment with personal injury.

Authorities have not released information regarding the first driver involved in the crash.