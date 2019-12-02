SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has closed State Road 46 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle wreck was reported at 5:50 a.m. on S.R. 46 at Bella Foresta Place, east of Longwood Markham Road.

The FHP said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

S.R. 46 is closed in the area.

No other details have been released.