KISSIMMEE, Fla – The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that there was a fatal crash Monday morning involving a Jeep and semi truck.

According to troopers the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. on Osceola Parkway and Storey Lake Boulevard in Kissimmee.

During their investigation troopers said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital.

No other info has been released regarding the condition of the patient.

Troopers said Eastbound Osceola Parkway is shut down while officials continue their investigation.

Crews are also working to clean up a fuel spill.

