A family who was driving from Washington to board a cruise was involved in a head-on crash in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Rayshone Bridges, 50, was driving with his family in a Mercedes SUV Monday morning on eastbound on State Road 46 when he drove into the westbound lane to pass a vehicle that was in front of him.

Bridges didn’t see the Ford pickup truck that was driving westbound and the two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash, according to the report. Both vehicles were in a passing zone.

The truck driver, 65-year-old John Scott, was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Bridges and four other people inside the SUV were also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers said Bridges was ticketed for improper passing.