Dramatic video shows arrest of wrong-way DUI driver on I-4, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was drunk on Crown Royal drove the wrong way on Interstate 4 at 100 mph, narrowly avoiding multiple head-on collisions, as authorities followed behind him, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they realized Parker Keith, 22, was driving a truck eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-4 near exit 105 around 3 a.m. Sunday and attempted to get him to pull over.

Video from the Sheriff’s Office helicopter shows other drivers swerving to avoid crashing into Keith.

According to the helicopter pilot, a road crew worker manually punctured Keith’s tires and stopped him temporarily before he sped off again.

A deputy near exit 111 successfully deployed stop sticks, puncturing the driver’s side tires about a minute later, according to the affidavit.

Records show that when authorities asked Keith why he didn’t stop, he said he did after the stop sticks were deployed.

Two Breathalyzer tests were administered four minutes apart and Keith blew a 0.150 and a 0.152, respectively, the report said.

Deputies said Keith told them he had three shots of Crown Royal before getting behind the wheel of the truck.

He was arrested on charges of DUI and fleeing and eluding.