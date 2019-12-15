Florida man accused of masturbating in Walmart toy section turns himself in

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – After his photo circulated online, the Florida man accused of masturbating in the toy section of a Walmart has turned himself in, according to Winter Haven police.

Police said 19-year-old Elias Alan-Arturo Flor turned himself in at the Winter Haven Police Department Saturday night after investigators shared his photo and asked the community to help identify him.

Officers said Flor committed the lewd act in front of a 12-year-old boy Friday night while the boy was shopping with his mother in the toy aisle of the Walmart at 355 Cypress Gardens Blvd.

Police seek ID of man accused of committing lewd act in toy section of Walmart. (Image: Winter Haven PD)

According to police, Flor masturbated on the woman’s back while she was looking at items on the shelves and in her shopping cart. The boy, who was standing beside the cart when the alleged act took place, told his mother what happened but Flor took off before she was able to spot him, police said.

Police said video that captured the alleged incident confirmed the boy’s story.

“This situation is absolutely sickening,” said Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird. “I applaud the child’s bravery to speak up and give details that gave information we could get to the media that assisted with the ultimate arrest of the suspect.”

Flor was arrested and charged with battery and committing a lewd act in the presence of a child 16 years or younger.