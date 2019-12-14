Video shows Florida man masturbating in Walmart toy section, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Authorities are asking for help identifying a man they say was caught on camera masturbating in the toy section of a Florida Walmart.

Winter Haven police said the man entered the Walmart at 355 Cyprens Garden Blvd. in Winter Haven Friday around 8:30 p.m. and walked around a bit as though he was looking for someone before he entered the restroom.

After leaving the restroom, the man headed to the toy section, where a woman and her 12-year-old child were shopping, police said.

The man paced in the aisle for a bit before he walked up behind the woman and began masturbating behind her back while she looked at toys on the shelves, according to police. The child, who was sitting in the shopping cart when the alleged lewd act took place, told his mother what he saw the man do behind her but when she turned around, the man was gone, police said.

Officers said the incident was captured on video from a distance.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos above is asked to call Winter Haven police at 863-401-2256.