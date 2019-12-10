Florida man who beat puppy to death files appeal

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was recently sentenced to a year behind bars for beating a puppy to death in 2017 is seeking an appeal in the case that sparked public outrage, records show.

An attorney for Travis Archer filed a notice of appeal on Tuesday. Online records don’t indicate when the matter will be discussed in court.

On Nov. 27, Archer was ordered to serve a year in jail for beating a 9-month-old Labrador to death at his Ponce Inlet home because the dog made a mess in the house and then bit Archer when he went to discipline him.

The puppy was thrown, punched and gagged, authorities said.

After his arrest, demonstrators said Archer’s case highlighted the need for tougher animal cruelty laws. The public outcry eventually led to the creation of Ponce’s law in 2018, which prohibits offenders from owning pets and increases the severity ranking of an animal abuse-related crime, making it more likely that abusers will serve jail time.

During his sentencing in November, Archer agreed to never own a pet.

“My reaction to being bit was inexcusable. I did not exhibit the restraints that I should have. I overreacted,” Archer said.

Archer pled no contest. Adjudication of guilt was withheld, meaning that Archer’s record will not reflect that he is a convicted felon as long as he completes his sentence.