VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man who beat a puppy to death in a case that sparked public outrage and led to the creation of Ponce’s law was sentenced Wednesday to a year in jail and three years of probation.

The 9-month-old Labrador was found gagged and bleeding from his mouth in the backyard of Travis Archer’s Ponce Inlet home in April 2017. Archer told police that the puppy made a mess in the house and when he went to discipline him, the dog bit his hand.

Records show Archer admitted to throwing the puppy against a wall and punching him at least twice.

The puppy died as a result of his injuries. Archer was arrested on an aggravated animal cruelty charge.

“Justice for Ponce” demonstrators packed the seats when Archer appeared in court, demanding a change to the state’s animal cruelty laws.

As a result of the outcry, then Gov. Rick Scott signed Ponce’s law into effect in April 2018. The legislation prohibits offenders from owning pets. It also increased the severity ranking of an animal abuse-related crime, making it more likely that abusers will serve jail time.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza said he’s glad at least one positive thing could come out of such a tragic case.

“The defendant’s attack of his pet companion Ponce was brutal and deadly. The silver lining of this case is that the legislature increased the possible penalty for future crimes of this nature. Justice equals accountability and that was achieved today,” Larizza said.