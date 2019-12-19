Florida man exposes himself to cheerleaders handing out candy canes at middle school, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A 22-year-old Deltona man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of exposing himself in front of two Galaxy Middle School cheerleaders who were handing out candy canes in the school pickup and drop-off loop.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Steven Lopez Cortina was arrested two counts of of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Lopez Cortina was taken into custody at his home without incident following the incident, which happened around 9 a.m. on the school campus, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies said cheerleaders, 13-year-old girls, were handing out candy canes for the holidays when Lopez Cortina drove up with the passenger-side window down. According to deputies, the girls thought he wanted a candy cane, but then realized he was exposing himself.

The girls immediately notified school staff and Lopez Cortina drove away, officials said.

Lopez Cortina was also charged with violating his probation from a prior case, which also involved a charge of exposure of sexual organs, according to sheriff’s officials.