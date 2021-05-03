What Volusia County homeowners can do to help save the Indian River Lagoon

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Conservationists and Volusia County homeowners are teaming up to help save manatees and other marine life in the Indian River Lagoon.

So far in 2021, 696 manatees have died, passing the total amount in all of 2020. Scientists blame the lack of seagrass, which is being killed off by algae growth from pollution runoff and development of seawalls.

[TRENDING: Video shows 6-year-old getting paddled in school | Dolphin gets front-row seat for astronauts’ splashdown | 7 ways to pamper mom]

Ad

“The seagrasses will come back we just have to give them that little bump,” said Kelli McGee, the executive director of the Riverside Conservancy.

McGee said the organization is now using a grant to restore a quarter mile of shoreline on the Indian River Lagoon and it’s asking waterfront property owners in Volusia County to volunteer their shorelines.

“We will put structures in the water that mimic the natural structures that are found whether it be oyster reefs, mangrove roots, things that can retrofit seawalls,” she said.

McGee said it won’t cost the property owners anything and they’ll do all the work.

“People can keep their view, they can have their dock and they can have abundant fish,” she said.