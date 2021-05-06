Roommate arrested in murder of sex offender found dead at Daytona Beach motel, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – More than a year later, deputies have made an arrest in the murder of a sex offender who was found dead at a Daytona Beach motel, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 53-year-old Wayne B. Hibbs was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into the death of Marc Pinder, 69.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to unemployed: Look for a job | Cops: Fla. woman hurls Whopper, racial slurs | Video: SpaceX Starship finally sticks landing]

Ad

Hibbs was previously in custody at the Gulf Correctional Institution facing charges shortly after the murder, the sheriff’s office said, but he was recently transferred to the Volusia County jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pinder was found dead on Feb. 28, 2020, at the Speedway Motel, previously known as the Bird’s Nest, along International Speedway Boulevard while probation and parole officers were conducting a probation check. The Bird’s Nest provided housing for registered sex offenders.

Deputies said Hibbs and Pinder shared a room at the motel. Records show Pinder was a registered sexual offender who was convicted of lewd and lascivious battery on a child between 12 and 15 years old in 2012, along with other charges.

The sheriff’s office said Hibbs cut off his GPS monitoring device and left after interviewing with detectives before he was found days later. He was taken into custody for violation of probation.

Ad

Deputies said GPS data from Hibbs and Pinder showed the two men were in the room together at the time the murder happened. Officials said Hibbs left early the morning of Pinder’s death from the motel, using Pinder’s car before his body was found.