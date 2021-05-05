Daytona Beach police identify suspect in shooting outside grocery store

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department has identified the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting outside a grocery store where a person was shot several times in their car.

The department is asking for any information that could lead to Byron A. Malone, 26, who was last registered living in South Daytona, according to police. He is described as being 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Officers responded to a neighborhood north of U.S. 441, just east of Edgewood-Greenwood Cemetery, after the victim called for help around 4:17 p.m. The victim told police they were shot several times outside a Seven Star Food Store located at 632 Mason Ave.

Police said the suspect, now identified as Malone, ran away after the shooting.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Mary Talluto with the police department at (386) 671-5220 or email TallutoMary@dbpd.us on Case 210008237.