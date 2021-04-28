Man accused of attacking 2 women, beating 1 with brick in Daytona Beach

Malik T. Irving, 24, is facing two counts of battery, one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man is accused of beating a woman with a brick on the street near a mini-mart on Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Malik T. Irving, 24, is facing two counts of battery, one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

Daytona Beach police said officers received a call of women being attacked by a man wearing a red sweatshirt with “Lifeguard” written on it.

[TRENDING: Pub Sub fight silences UCF grad | Musk warns of deadly Mars mission | Fla. school forbids vaccines]

Ad

The victims did not speak English and police brought in another officer to assist with translating. The victims said while they were at a bus stop a man they did not know in a red sweatshirt began talking to them. They did not know what the man was saying due to the language barrier and all of a sudden he spat at them and continued to approach them, records show.

Police said the victims started to run away by crossing Atlantic Avenue and the man picked up a nearby brick and started chasing them. Officers said both women fell around the median and the man slammed the brick onto one victim’s left shin.

The other woman said she tried to help but the man started to kick them both, according to police, as he tried to steal a fanny pack from the woman he hit with a brick. Irving was unable to get the fanny pack, records show.

Police said a third woman started yelling for help, a witness driving in the area stopped his vehicle and drove the victims to safety.