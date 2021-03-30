Bike Week 2021: Daytona Beach police responded to 5 fatal crashes, made 135 arrests

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – During the 10 days of Bike Week 2021 Daytona Beach police were busy responding to crashes and issuing hundreds of citations in the area around the annual motorcycle event, statistics from the Daytona Beach Police Department show.

Bike Week ran from March 5 through March 14. During that time officers issued 330 traffic citations, of those 157 were for motorcycle riders.

Officers also responded to 167 crashes, 53 of those were involving motorcycle riders. Officers issued 28 DUI citations during the 10-day period.

Five traffic fatalities were tied to the event, according to DBPD.

Of the 135 arrests made, 49 arrests were for noise complaints, 19 were for disorderly conduct while driving under the influence and open container also made up some of the arrests.

Halifax Hospital previously reported it saw 91 admissions tied to the event, an increase from 62 admissions during Bike Week over the past four years.

Of the patients admitted during that time, 80 of them were motorcycle crash-related, 14 of them were motorcycle passengers and just under half of them were wearing helmets, according to the data.