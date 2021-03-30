15-year-old skateboarder dies after being hit by SUV in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy died the day after he was struck by an SUV while riding a skateboard in Daytona Beach, police announced on Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday at Madison Avenue and White Street.

Daytona Beach police said the boy suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center. The boy was later airlifted to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in Orlando, where he died Saturday, according to police.

Police said it appears the driver of a Dodge Journey had the right of way when he struck the teen, who was wearing dark clothing and might have had headphones over his ears. The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The driver and his passenger, both of Daytona Beach, were not hurt, according to authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.