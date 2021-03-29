photo
Poinciana Parkway closed as troopers investigate fatal head-on crash

Troopers say 2 vehicles collided head-on

Gabriella Nuñez
, Multimedia Producer

Osceola County Fire Rescue investigate fatal crash along Poinciana Parkway. (OSCFR Twitter) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking people to take an alternative route as they investigate a fatal crash on Poinciana Parkway.

Troopers say two cars crashed head-on around 7:45 a.m. Monday near Marigold Avenue.

One person died at the scene, the FHP said. Another passenger was trapped in a vehicle.

As of 8:40 a.m. traffic was backed up and Poinciana Parkway was closed in both directions.

Osceola County Fire Rescue said they were able to extricate the passenger. They are being taken to the hospital.

Troopers did not say how many people were involved in the incident or if there were any other injuries.

This is a developing story, check back at Clickorlando.com for more information.

