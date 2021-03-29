Poinciana Parkway closed as troopers investigate fatal head-on crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking people to take an alternative route as they investigate a fatal crash on Poinciana Parkway.

Troopers say two cars crashed head-on around 7:45 a.m. Monday near Marigold Avenue.

One person died at the scene, the FHP said. Another passenger was trapped in a vehicle.

As of 8:40 a.m. traffic was backed up and Poinciana Parkway was closed in both directions.

** FATAL CRASH **

Poinciana Blvd north of Marigold Ave

- Poinciana Pkwy shutdown both direction

- Use Pleasant Hill Rd as alternate #Osceola #Poinciana #Monday pic.twitter.com/7peMyNCrvc — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) March 29, 2021

Osceola County Fire Rescue said they were able to extricate the passenger. They are being taken to the hospital.

Troopers did not say how many people were involved in the incident or if there were any other injuries.

UPDATE: Poinciana Parkway crash this morning was head-on in nature, and resulted in a single fatality and a vehicle entrapment. Our crews successfully extricated the passenger and are providing transport. @FHPOrlando is on scene, and the road remains closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/7O9Cf7Sf9E — Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS (@OSCFR) March 29, 2021

This is a developing story, check back at Clickorlando.com for more information.