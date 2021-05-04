Person shot several times outside grocery store, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was shot several times outside of a grocery store in Daytona Beach, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of 628 Mason Ave. which is a residential neighborhood just north of U.S. 441 and just east of Edgewood-Greenwood Cemetery.

Police said the victim was in their vehicle when they were shot several times outside a Seven Star Food Store at 632 Mason Ave. The victim managed to drive away and called for help around 4:17 p.m., according to investigators.

Sky 6 flew over the scene of the shooting and police had the parking lot of the store roped off with caution tape.

Police said the shooter ran off on foot and officers are searching for him. No information was provided on what might have led up to the shooting or the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.