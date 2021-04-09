Daytona Beach man accused of killing family member turns himself in, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man accused of shooting and killing a family member during an argument last November turned himself into authorities Thursday, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said 39-year-old James Renard Williams Jr. turned himself in at the Volusia County Jail, several months after the incident.

Police said in November a man was shot and killed during a family argument in a home on North Caroline Street, just a half-mile north of International Speedway Boulevard and a mile west of Ridgewood Avenue. Officers at the time confirmed Williams was a relative of the man and issued a warrant for his arrest after he fled the scene.

The shooting was the second during Thanksgiving week that started over a disagreement, according to police. Daytona Police Chief Jakari Young said the department did not believe the shootings were connected, but he believed the holiday season could have been an additional stress factor.

According to the department, Williams is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm and violating probation.