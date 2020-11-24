65ºF

Man dead after argument with family member leads to shooting, Daytona Beach police say

Incident happened on North Caroline Street

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

A man is dead after an argument with a family member turned into a fatal shooting, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Police said officers are conducting a homicide investigation on North Caroline Street.

This is about a half-mile north of International Speedway Boulevard and a one mile west of Ridgewood Avenue.

Officers said the men who are relatives were engaged in argument inside a home and it lead to one shot being fired.

Investigators said the victim was struck and killed by the shot.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

