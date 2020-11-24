Man dead after argument with family member leads to shooting, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man is dead after an argument with a family member turned into a fatal shooting, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said officers are conducting a homicide investigation on North Caroline Street.

This is about a half-mile north of International Speedway Boulevard and a one mile west of Ridgewood Avenue.

@DaytonaBchPD are currently conducting a homicide investigation at 412 North Caroline Street. Two male relatives were engaged in an argument inside the residence that lead to one shot being fired, striking and killing the victim. Further details forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/yTa4TKhf5x — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) November 24, 2020

Officers said the men who are relatives were engaged in argument inside a home and it lead to one shot being fired.

Investigators said the victim was struck and killed by the shot.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.