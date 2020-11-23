3 men shot during fight in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Three men were injured early Saturday morning when a fight escalated into a shooting, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said Alshane Bailey, 29, pulled into an area on Martin Luther King Boulevard Jr. around 1 a.m. and used his black 2008 BMW SUV to block in another man. That man pulled out a gun, so Bailey went to his BMW, grabbed his firearm and walked aggressively toward the victim, records show.

A third man got in the middle to try to break up the fight and that’s when shots were fired, according to the affidavit.

Police said they obtained surveillance video that showed Bailey pushing the other man and that man trying to back away. The video also showed Bailey shooting first, striking the victim, who returned fire as he was was falling to the ground, hitting Bailey and the man who tried to break up the fight, according to police.

When authorities arrived, they said they found Bailey and another man lying on the ground while the third man was dropped off at a hospital to be treated for his wound.

All three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Bailey is facing an aggravated assault charge.