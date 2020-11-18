South Daytona man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in leg, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman was shot in the leg Wednesday morning and now her ex-boyfriend, the accused shooter, is in custody, according to South Daytona authorities.

Police received a 911 call at 10:52 a.m. regarding a shooting at Bellevue Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, although the exact location is unknown.

[TRENDING: Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective | Sheriff says deputy ‘forced to fire,’ killing 2 teens | Mom abandons baby at stranger’s house]

Authorities found the 31-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her right leg. She was taken to Halifax Medical Center and her injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators determined the victim had recently broken up with Martin Rubin, 42, and was in the area when Rubin arrived and confronted her. Police said it’s unclear if Rubin knew the victim was there or if it was a chance encounter.

After an argument, Rubin physically attacked the victim then shot her in the leg, according to police. Officers said he then fled in a blue Nissan.

Within an hour, police had tracked Rubin to his home at the Bristol Bay condos in South Daytona. He attempted to run away but was caught near Big Tree Road and the Florida East Coast railroad tracks by Daytona Beach and South Daytona police officers, according to officials.

Rubin is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated battery with a firearm. Police said Rubin will also be charged with firearm possession because he is a convicted felon.

No other details were immediately available.

Watch News 6 and check ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.