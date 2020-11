ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded late Tuesday in a drive-by shooting at an Orlando home, police said.

The shooting was reported just before midnight in the 900 block of Cadogan Avenue.

Orlando police said the man in his vehicle in the driveway of the home when someone fired several rounds into his car.

The victim was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

No other details have been released.