Deputies arrest Daytona Beach man linked to 2 drive-by shootings

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Daytona Beach man linked to two drive-by shootings was arrested on Thursday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Kamara Elliott was arrested in the Daytona Beach area and was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies said they are thankful for the public sharing Elliott’s photo when warrants were issued for him.

The 18-year-old was considered armed and dangerous and was wanted on two counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

“We think he and a group of people from Daytona Beach came over here on two separate occasions and we believe, opened up on innocent people,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “All this we believe is connected to the murder. So we’re trying to round up all the players.”

Deputies said on Sept. 28 a man’s body was found near South Delaware Avenue and Green Street near Spring Hill Park.

This case is being investigated as a homicide, according to deputies.

Investigators said hours later a block away from the crime scene, a drive-by shooting occurred on South Clara Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office said two residents at different houses were shot after witnesses said they saw a van carrying four to five men with shots being fired from the vehicle.

The victims in the separate houses did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said in another incident a 17-year-old man and 46-year-old man were shot on South Delaware Avenue. The victims' injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to detectives.

Deputies said Elliott is linked to both drive-by shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 386-943-7866 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8488.