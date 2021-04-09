Shooting investigated near bank in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are investigating a reported shooting near a bank.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Friday near the Wells Fargo bank on Seabreeze Boulevard near Wild Olive Avenue.

Police have not released any details, but witnesses said they saw two people get into a fight outside a nearby club.

A witness said he saw someone run down the street and heard about five gunshots before seeing a person on the ground next to a car.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but it’s not known if the victim was struck or seriously wounded.

