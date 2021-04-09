Shooting investigated near bank in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are investigating a reported shooting near a bank.
The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Friday near the Wells Fargo bank on Seabreeze Boulevard near Wild Olive Avenue.
[TRENDING: Truck driver accused of kidnapping women | GROSS: World’s longest fingernails | Fla. sues CDC over cruises]
Police have not released any details, but witnesses said they saw two people get into a fight outside a nearby club.
A witness said he saw someone run down the street and heard about five gunshots before seeing a person on the ground next to a car.
An ambulance was called to the scene, but it’s not known if the victim was struck or seriously wounded.
Check back with ClickOrlando.com for updates.
Daytona Beach Police are on the scene of a shooting. It happened on Seabreeze Blvd. near Wild Olive Ave. just before 2 a.m.— Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) April 9, 2021
We’re working to get more information.
I’ll have a live report with what witnesses say they saw on News 6 every half hour. pic.twitter.com/Bt7GM0gp7K