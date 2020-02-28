Deputies investigate death of 69-year-old man at Daytona Beach motel
Cause of death unknown
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a suspicious death at a Daytona Beach motel, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said Friday they were at the Bird’s Nest Motel along International Speedway Blvd. after the body of a 69-year-old man was found.
The man’s name and cause of death have not yet been released.
Deputies said in a tweet they would provide more information as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.
We are on scene at what's known as the Bird's Nest Motel (3753 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach) for a death investigation. News media: Please stand by for updates as soon as we can provide details.— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 28, 2020
