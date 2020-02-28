Deputies investigate death of 69-year-old man at Daytona Beach motel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a suspicious death at a Daytona Beach motel, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Friday they were at the Bird’s Nest Motel along International Speedway Blvd. after the body of a 69-year-old man was found.

The man’s name and cause of death have not yet been released.

Deputies said in a tweet they would provide more information as it becomes available.

