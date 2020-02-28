63ºF

Deputies investigate death of 69-year-old man at Daytona Beach motel

Cause of death unknown

Erin Dobrzyn, Producer

Tags: Volusia County
Suspicious death investigation at Bird's Nest Motel.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a suspicious death at a Daytona Beach motel, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Friday they were at the Bird’s Nest Motel along International Speedway Blvd. after the body of a 69-year-old man was found.

The man’s name and cause of death have not yet been released.

Deputies said in a tweet they would provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.

