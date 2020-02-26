Plane makes emergency landing at Daytona Beach Airport after phone battery charger catches fire mid-flight

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A United flight headed for the Bahamas had to take a detour to Daytona Beach Wednesday after a phone battery charger sparked a fire mid-flight.

The plane departed from Newark, NJ carrying 135 passengers. The pilot made an emergency landing at Daytona Beach Airport once crew members realized a fire was coming from a passenger’s bag, according to airport officials. The device was put in a fire retardant case until the plane landed safely.

A @united Airbus 320 from Newark, NJ headed to Bahamas made an emergency landing @FlyDAB after this battery charger caught fire during flight. Fire was contained to the passenger's bag, put in fire retardant case until the plane landed safely. No injuries or damages. pic.twitter.com/VhDuuFF8CD — DaytonaBeach Airport (@FlyDAB) February 26, 2020

Emergency personnel was available upon the plane’s arrival, according to a statement from airport officials. Customers remained on board until the plane was deemed safe to resume flight.

There was no report of injuries.

The plane has since departed again for Nassau, Bahamas.