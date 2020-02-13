Man dies after being hit by by car in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was fatally struck by a car Monday night while crossing Nova Road, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The crash happened at 8:39 p.m. on the 800 block of South Nova Road near the Palm Cove Apartments in Daytona Beach.

Authorities said Herbert Golden, 63, was hit by a 2015 Hyundai Sonata as he was trying to cross Nova Road.

Paramedics pronounced Golden dead minutes after he was hit, officials said.

According to officials, charges are not pending against the driver.